Trish Stratus, FTR, Kevin Sullivan Announced For WrestleCon Appearances

As usual, WrestleCon is going to be the place to be over WrestleMania weekend for wrestling fans looking to get the opportunity to meet some of their favorites. Big-time names like Kurt Angle and Naomi have been announced for the convention floor, and today WrestleCon unleashed another burst of wrestlers sure to draw a crowd with their presence, including Trish Stratus and FTR.

The participation of Stratus and FTR comes at a busy time for both. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are still sorting through their options with their AEW deals set to run out in April. They continue to go back and forth with remaining in AEW or making the jump back to WWE as their primary options. Perhaps by WrestleCon, they may be a little closer to a final decision. In the meantime, they've got unsettled business to finish with the Gunns with the AEW World Tag Team Championship hanging in the balance. Stratus, on the other hand, was already making plans to be in Los Angeles that weekend. She has a date with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita for WrestleMania 39 to take on Damage CTRL in her return to the ring.

Additionally, Kevin Sullivan and Jenni Santana were added to the mix. Long known for his work in Florida, the NWA, and WCW during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, Sullivan was recently in the news after it was announced he would spearhead a revival of Championship Wrestling from Florida, alongside fellow wrestling vets Gangrel and Bill Alfonso. Santana meanwhile is an independent wrestler, best known as the daughter of WWE Hall-of-Famer Tito Santana.