Adam Cole Promises 'Best Version Of Me' For March 29 AEW Dynamite

It's hard to believe it has been nearly a year since Adam Cole last wrestled a match in an AEW ring. But that long hiatus caused by a severe concussion will finally be coming to an end on March 29, as Cole makes his in-ring return against an unknown opponent, with "AEW All Access," a show that in part chronicles Cole's recovery, to immediately follow. And if fans seem antsy for Cole's return, it's nothing compared to the man himself, as Cole revealed during an interview with ScreenRant.

"Pro wrestling is something I love more than anything in the entire world," Cole said. "In April, it'll be 15 years that I've been in the pro wrestling industry. And the longest amount of time I was ever away, with the exception of this injury, was one month. ... So over a 15-year period, I was away from the ring and traveling and being on the road only for one month. Now I look at this entire recovery process, and I think about how long I was away and just how badly I couldn't wait to get back to work again."

Both Cole and his girlfriend, AEW's Britt Baker, have been open about his difficult recovery process, and Cole again admitted he was at one point scared he would never wrestle again. However, the time off has left him more excited than ever to return, and he made a very important declaration ahead of it. "So I mean this wholeheartedly: On March 29th, the fans are gonna get the absolute best version of me that there's ever been, and I really believe that the passion and the motivation and the excitement to get back into that ring is at an all-time high for me," Cole declared.