Matt Hardy Teases Bringing In 'Heavy Hitters' And 'A Secret Weapon' In AEW Battle Against The Firm

After months of Ethan Page taking advantage of the duo, last week's "AEW Dynamite" saw Matt Hardy put an end to the ongoing relationship he and Isiah Kassidy have had with The Firm by turning on Page during his match against Hook. It seems now that Hardy and Kassidy are set to feud against the faction, with Hardy appearing on Kassidy's vlog and teasing some future allies in the fight.

"I got a secret weapon that's going to be inserted into this," Hardy said while discussing the "blowback" from betraying The Firm. "Also, Hook is our boy. Hook's on our side. He said whatever we need him for, he's in." Hardy continued by saying they have other allies in waiting, and he'll be ready to bring in "some heavy hitters" when the time is right.

Kassidy's Private Party partner, Marq Quen, is currently injured, making him unable to join the group until he is healed. Quen has been out of action since December of last year, and it's unknown what injury the 28-year-old is dealing with. Without knowing more about Quen's injury, it's impossible to say when he'll return.

Another of the allies Hardy could possibly bring into the conflict is his brother Jeff, who Matt teased could return to AEW soon after recovering from surgery on his eye. It's been nearly 10 months since Jeff last appeared on AEW programming following an arrest in June of last year. The AEW star was charged with his third DUI in 10 years, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license, and violating restrictions placed on his driver's license, later pleading "no contest" to the charges. According to Matt, Jeff has been working hard on his recovery, and could appear on AEW television in the next couple of months.