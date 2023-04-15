El Hijo Del Vikingo Returning To AEW To Defend AAA Mega Championship

Next week on a special Saturday night "AEW Rampage," El Hijo del Vikingo will make his second AEW appearance to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Dralistico. The match will mark Vikingo's first defense of the title in AEW, and the championship's first defense on AEW programming in three years. Vikingo made his first AEW appearance against Kenny Omega on the March 22 "AEW Dynamite," in what was billed as a dream match. Since then, Vikingo has appeared on ROH programming, and has also defended the AAA Mega Championship in Tony Khan's secondary wrestling company. Vikingo defended his title against Komander at ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Dralistico himself just had a championship bout last Saturday on AEW's sixth installment of the "Battle of the Belts" special series. During the event, he unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. Dralistico has appeared a couple of other times on AEW programming, but has been a long time member of La Facción Ingobernable outside of AEW.

Although "Rampage's" timeslot only occasionally moves to Saturday nights, AEW on Saturday may soon become a weekly occasion. AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have reportedly nearly reached an agreement for a third AEW televised wrestling show. The new show could debut as soon as June. Recent rumors have a returning CM Punk as the star of the new show, with a "soft brand split" implemented. The split in AEW's roster would reportedly be in place to alleviate backstage issues between Punk and other members of the locker room.