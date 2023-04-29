Update On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status, Why He Wasn't Included In Draft Pool

With many WWE stars finding new homes on "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown" after the first stages of the 2023 WWE Draft, some prominent names are missing from the pool of eligible talent. And among them is the enigmatic Bray Wyatt. According to Fightful Select, Wyatt was still recovering from an illness as of Wrestlemania 39 weekend. Due to his absence, he hasn't been factored into any creative plans as of late, including the draft, and it's still unclear when he'll next be seen on WWE TV. However, the report notes that the "Eater of Worlds" has been telling those close to him that "he's excited to make his way back whenever he's able."

After returning to WWE last fall and only wrestling one televised match since, the proprietor of the Firefly Funhouse abruptly exited the road to Wrestlemania due to an undisclosed issue prior to the promotion's highly anticipated Madison Square Garden show. This left "All Mighty" Bobby Lashley without an opponent on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," and Alexa Bliss in limbo, as both competitors were involved in storylines that hinged on Wyatt's involvement.

With what has been described as a "physical issue," followed by an unknown ailment, both the company and the former WWE Champion have been silent about his condition at this moment and when we can expect him to return. In the meantime, despite this mysterious situation, Wyatt isn't the only wrestler excluded from the draft. Bobby Roode and Tommaso Ciampa have also been left out of the talent pool due to injury.