WWE Raw Set To Further Social Media Angle Involving Chelsea Green And Sonya Deville

Since returning to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green has spent most of her time either looking for a tag team partner or requesting to speak to WWE's manager. And with Carmella, her initial choice of partner, out after announcing her pregnancy, Green has seemingly found common ground with Sonya Deville, and it seems they'll be continuing to look to speak to management together.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is looking to continue the angle, started on social media, between Green and Deville, where they petition fellow WWE wrestlers and staff members to go against WWE management. It was also confirmed Green and Deville will be teaming up regularly going forward.