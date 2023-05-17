Anna Jay Is Hoping That Jamie Hayter Has A Match At AEW - NJPW 'Forbidden Door'

While a lot of AEW buzz is currently focused on the upcoming announcement of a new Saturday show, "Collision," a potential new TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, and several other possibilities, it won't be much longer now until AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door is set to go next month in Toronto, Canada. AEW's Anna Jay is certainly looking forward to the event, even if she isn't necessarily expecting herself to be on the card.

There is one person, however, that Jay would like to see wrestle Forbidden Door, which she revealed during an appearance on Under the Ring.

"I do hope our champion, Jamie Hayter, has some sort of match there," Jay said. "I don't know. There's obviously a lot of great talents on the other side. I think there obviously are a few obvious ones that some people want to see. There's been a huge fuss about seeing certain people be at the PPV. But I don't know. I guess I think, for me personally, I just want to see Jamie Hayter have a match, and have a killer match with someone."

The Jericho Appreciation Society member will likely get her wish, as last year's Forbidden Door event did feature an AEW Women's World Championship match, with Thunder Rosa defending against Toni Storm. Like both Storm and Rosa, current champion Hayter has strong ties to Japan, having worked for New Japan's sister promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, prior to signing with AEW in July 2021. New Japan has also begun to focus more on women's wrestling since last year, creating the IWGP Women's Championship, and bringing in talent like Mercedes Mone.

