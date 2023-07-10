Dave Meltzer Doesn't See Jey Uso As A Strong Contender To Dethrone Roman Reigns

Last week Friday, "WWE SmackDown" ended with a bang when Jey Uso returned to confront Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. In the closing moments, Jey picked up the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship lying unattended in the middle of the ring, turned to Reigns and Paul Heyman on the ramp, and delivered a simple message. He wants "The Tribal Chief," one-on-one, in a match for his championship. If you ask Dave Meltzer, though, Jey isn't the man to dethrone "The Head of the Table."

"I think Roman will still win and have the championship," Meltzer told Mike McGuire during "McGuire on Wrestling." "I don't see anyone beating Roman until WrestleMania. There's nobody on the horizon where I see it."

At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso became the first man to pin Reigns in 1,294 days. At the moment, signs point to the two of them squaring off at SummerSlam on August 5. That said, Meltzer just doesn't see Jey as the man to end the reign, citing losses by Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

"I mean, you know, they didn't beat him with Sami. They didn't beat him with Cody," Meltzer continued. "I doubt they'll beat 'em with Jey. And they were both stronger contenders than Jey."

Meltzer maintains that a second bout between Rhodes and Reigns is the "long-term direction" for WWE, but that wouldn't be until WrestleMania 40 next April. And while Reigns doesn't defend his title at every premium live event, one can assume he'd have two or three more scheduled defenses after SummerSlam.

