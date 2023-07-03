Mark Henry On What's Next In WWE For The Bloodline & Jey Uso Vs. Roman Reigns

Saturday at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1,294 days. Not only that, but he was pinned by his cousin, Jey Uso, as The Usos emerged victorious from their battle with Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Where does The Bloodline go from here? If you're not sure, you're not alone.

"You know what, Dave? I don't even know!" Mark Henry said on "Busted Open." "I'm in complete shock, man."

For three years and countless title defenses, Reigns had the backing of his cousins at virtually every turn, without hesitation. But in recent months, the emotional and even physical abuse started to mount, leading Jimmy Uso to turn on "The Head of the Table" at Night of Champions. A few weeks later, his brother Jey — arguably the biggest victim of the abuse — followed suit. At each moment, the capacity crowd erupted. And scenes were no different inside The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, something Henry made sure to note.

"Did you hear that ovation? It lasted for a long time, too. It wasn't a 'Yay! Good job...' It was a roar of an airplane engine," he added. "The fans loved the hell out of it, and where does it go from here?"

Maybe Jey Uso challenges Reigns at SummerSlam next month. Perhaps The Usos find a way to get that title off of their cousin together. But with Reigns suffering a defeat at Money in the Bank, there's already been a shift.

"They can say 'I've done something that no other wrestler has done in three years,'" Henry said of the Usos. And that's without even taking Sikoa into account.