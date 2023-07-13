Photos: WWE's Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Attend 2023 ESPYs

Wednesday night's ESPY Awards weren't short on WWE star power as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the ceremonies. And while there was no WWE Moment of the Year category to speak of this time around, that didn't stop the couple from showing out and representing WWE in style.

"We are WWE," Belair tweeted while sharing some images of them walking the red carpet. "It was an amazing night among some of the most amazing athletes! What an honor to represent WWE and The V Foundation tonight! #ESTofWWE."

Wednesday night may as well have been a welcome reprieve for Belair who, since losing her championship to Asuka at Night of Champions in May, has been struggling to find an opportunity to win it back. That all came to a head on the June 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when "The EST" got involved in a championship bout between Asuka and Charlotte Flair, with the match itself getting thrown out.

As for Ford, it's been relatively tough sledding for the Street Profits since being drafted to the blue brand in April. After winning their first few matches as a unit, Ford failed to qualify individually for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Then as a team, they were unable to successfully run the gauntlet for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships before losing to Pretty Deadly the following week.

Outside the ring, Belair and Ford married in June 2018. They renewed their vows last month in Las Vegas in celebration of their fifth anniversary.