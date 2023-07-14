70.8% Of Fans Prefer Baron Corbin's 'Lone Wolf' Character To Any Other Version - WINC Survey

On June 27 at "WWE NXT: Gold Rush," Carmelo Hayes had his hands full when Baron Corbin reverted to his "Lone Wolf" persona to take on the "NXT" Champion. Corbin lost, however, and one week later declared there would be "No more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bulls**t" as he tries to move forward. But if you ask fans which of the various gimmicks he's had over the years was their favorite, you'd get a definitive answer.

In a recent Twitter survey conducted by Wrestling Inc., 70.8 percent of the 987 votes cast picked the "Lone Wolf" as their favorite version of the WWE star. 21.9 percent of the vote for his Sad/Happy characters followed, while "King" and "Constable Corbin" brought in the remaining 5.3 and 2.0 percent respectively.

Labeled a "free agent" following the recent WWE Draft, it appears Corbin is slated to spend a chunk of time on the company's developmental brand going forward. And following his "no bullsh**t" declaration this past week, it'll be interesting to see which direction his career takes next.

Since debuting for WWE in 2012, Corbin has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2016), men's Money in the Bank ladder match (2017) — which he then failed to cash in — and King of the Ring (2019). A few months after failing to cash in his MITB briefcase, Corbin managed to win the United States Championship, which currently stands as the only gold he's won in WWE. Corbin also held the distinction of being the last wrestler in years to pin Roman Reigns (it happened in 2019) before Jey Uso scored a pinfall on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Money in the Bank 2023.