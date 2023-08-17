AEW Dynamite 08/16/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This week, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that, with 11 days left until the biggest show in AEW history, Tony Khan remembered he had to fill out the card with some more matches. And he did! The bad news is that the way he got to those matches ranges from the head-scratchingly odd to the mind-numbingly stupid.

On the somewhat more sensical side if things, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta predictably led to a BCC beatdown, which led to Best Friends, the Lucha Bros, and eventually a returning Eddie Kingston making the save. A little weird and extremely hastily done, but Eddie has unresolved beef with Mox, so that part makes sense. Not sure why we're apparently doing a 12-man Spring Stampede match, but it's probably just "get everyone on the card" WrestleMania logic. Really not sure where the BCC is going to find three extra teammates, especially considering what happened last time they teamed up with people, but whatever.

On the less sensical side of things, Jay White and Juice Robinson attacked Kenny Omega for no reason, and now we're getting those two plus Takeshita against Kenny, Hangman, and Kota Ibushi. Sure? The fact that Omega isn't getting a singles match at All In is frankly mind-boggling, and Jay 'n Juice getting involved makes zero sense no matter what they said on "Collision," but fine, whatever. It's fine.

And then there's Chris Jericho, who made his decision this week and decided to join the Don Callis Family, explicitly because the JAS abandoning him made him realize he has to get back to his old heel ways (never mind the fact that the JAS were all heels until like a month ago). But Callis, anticipating that Jericho would turn him down (why have you been courting him this entire time then?) brought a picture into the ring of Callis holding Jericho's head, presumably so he could unveil it after the rejection. Instead, Jericho demands to see it, gets offended and asks Callis for the truth. Callis then runs down all the reasons he hates Jericho, which are all very good reasons to not spend weeks trying to get someone to join your stable. Then, during the ensuing brawl, a wild Will Ospreay appears, and we have another match for All In, a match where nobody has any reason to cheer for either competitor. Also Sammy Guevara eventually makes the save even though Jericho was out here ditching the JAS like yesterday's laundry five minutes earlier. Frankly we haven't seen a storyline make less sense since ... probably since the last time AEW did something that spit in the face of narrative logic. Good job getting Ospreay on the card though, it must have been hard to figure out how to do that, seeing as AEW certainly doesn't employ his blood rival or anything.