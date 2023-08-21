Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It may sound epic on paper, but we didn't think the delivery was quite what it could have been. Granted, 24 men trying to get their s*** in within 14 minutes is going to lead to some of them simply not having much of a spotlight. While that can be okay, we took issue with too many things for us to "love" this one.

First off, "The World" was represented by three former Bullet Club members in El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. The latter two have been out of the faction for over a year — fine — and Phantasmo's involvement at least added to the overall story of the match considering he was booted earlier this year — which, also fine. But then the rest of their team consisted of rising star The DKC, the un-killable PCO, and a returning Josh Alexander. It was Josh freaking Alexander's first match back and we simply thought this was a poor way to highlight that even though this was probably a safer route.

Additionally, Ace Austin and Chris Bey are currently babyfaces in Impact's universe but apparently are still heels when they're with their Bullet Club buddies. Should we give it a pass since this is the "multiverse?" Perhaps. But on a show where Impact and NJPW tried to make storyline sense out of some things, some consistency would've been better.

Lastly, there were a few men who didn't get much of a spotlight here, and we take issue with KENTA being one of them. After all, he was a major standout from the first Multiverse United show in March, and he was involved with Alexander right before "The Walking Weapon" tore his triceps. KENTA and Alexander briefly crossed paths here, otherwise his involvement was largely blink and you'll miss it.