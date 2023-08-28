Santana On CM Punk/Jack Perry Incident At AEW All In: 'Who Gives A Damn'

AEW's All In London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium had everything; 81,035 screaming fans who paid to get in, MJF and Adam Cole proving you can have championships and friendship, and CM Punk and Jack Perry having an altercation backstage that has garnered just as much, if not more, attention, than the success of the show. Understandably, some may be sick of all the talk surrounding Punk, and that appears to be the case for AEW star Santana.

Taking to Twitter earlier Monday afternoon, Santana expressed his annoyance at the Punk-Perry story taking up so much oxygen, asking "who gives a damn" who fought with who. Santana went on to ask that fans stop letting what happened take away from All In, which Santana referred to as one of the most amazing days in pro wrestling history. He concluded the message by telling everyone to "Grow tf up."

Who gives a damn about who fought with who...Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up. — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 28, 2023

Santana's frustration with the focus on Punk's latest scandal is understandable, both due to the success of All In and Santana's own role in its success. The Proud & Powerful member was part of the Stadium Stampede match at the event, teaming with partner Ortiz and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta to take on Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston in a losing effort.

As important as Stadium Stampede was for All In, it was arguably just as important for Santana individually. The match was Santana's first in over a year, following his recovery from a knee injury he suffered during the second-ever Blood & Guts match in June 2022. He returned to AEW just a few days before All In, appearing on "Dynamite" to reunite with Ortiz and join forces with the B.C.C.