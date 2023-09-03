WWE Payback 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It is objectively hilarious that WWE couldn't bring themselves to keep Jey Uso off TV for more than a couple of weeks (and even funnier that Grayson Waller felt the need to point it out). I also don't see how it makes a lick of sense for Cody Rhodes to have used his "clout" or whatever to bring Jey back to WWE, only on "Raw" this time. But honestly, who cares? Jey being back is great; WWE's programming has suffered without him, and it's a good sign for his newfound singles career that the company felt the need to rush him back so soon. More than that though, it's great because it brings some much-needed change, both to Jey and to "Raw."

You may have heard, probably from me, that Monday nights have been a bit stale at the top of the card lately. It's been all Judgment Day, all the time, usually in matches with some combination of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Jey's arrival shakes that up. My guess is that we're setting up a WarGames match with The Judgment Day on one side and Zayn, Owens, Rhodes, and Jey on the other, but that's just speculation at this point. Either way, we should at least get guys like Balor and Priest in the ring with someone new, and it would also be fun to see Jey wrestle heels like Shinsuke Nakamura or The Miz.

Or at least, I presume it will be. Because this is kind of the test, isn't it? The Usos are split hard now. Jimmy is on "SmackDown," Jey is on "Raw," and for the first time in a long time, Jey's going to get stories with people who aren't his family members. It also seems like WWE is treating Jey like the top star he's clearly become. So now it's time to see him do it. I'm pretty sure he can, and I'm excited to go on the journey, but as all fun things should be, it's a little scary, too. A lot of people say The Bloodline story is beneficial to the company because it elevates people and creates new stars. Well, now it's time to see if Jey Uso is really the star he appears to be, once you separate him from his brothers and Roman Reigns.

But of course, the most important thing is that he's on the same show as Zayn again. Give me all the Jey/Sami interactions, WWE. Make me feel all the feelings.