Rob Van Dam On Seeing Fellow WWE Alum CM Punk Days Before AEW Fired Him

It has been over a week since CM Punk was fired from AEW, with cause, after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry just prior to Punk's match with Samoa Joe at All In. But it was only days before his termination that Punk was out and about in Las Vegas, receiving the Iron Mike Mazurki award at the Cauliflower Alley Club, where he came off as a far cry from the person plagued with controversy during his AEW run.

One of the many wrestlers in attendance when Punk accepted the award that evening, was none other than Rob Van Dam, who once worked with Punk on WWE's ECW brand back in the mid-2000s, and who was only a few weeks removed himself from appearing on "AEW Dynamite," where he wrestled and lost to Perry. On "1 Of A Kind," RVD revealed that he and Punk did cross paths while in Vegas.

"I just saw him Thursday night," RVD said. "He was getting an award, and he gave a speech, and he came down and talked to me. He was in a really good mood, good vibes really. Really seemed like [he] was really happy in the moment, felt like he was having a good time, sitting over at the other table by Mickie James ... And anyway ... he'll be alright. It be interesting to see where he ends up ... Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody." What Punk's next move will be is anyone's guess. The former AEW and WWE World Champion has remained silent since his termination, while promotions such as WWE and Impact Wrestling are said to be weighing potential interest in him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription