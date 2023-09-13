WWE NXT 9/12/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to "NXT" back in June, I remember at least one episode (might have been two or even three) in which they hung out on a balcony overlooking the ring, observing the tag team action below. It felt like the kind of thing you do when you want to acknowledge someone's existence and want the fans to see them, but don't really have much creative for them yet.

Turned out that was more true than we could have imagined. Not only did "NXT" not have much creative for Los Lotharios, the only creative they did get involved them breaking up after their first match back. Then, instead of following that up with the traditional "former partners" feud, they spent the next two months texting each other dramatically and sharing a weeks-long fever dream involving their grandfather before waking up with bloody claw marks on their chests, evoking the imagery of lucha libre's famed Perros del Mal, to which their family is connected. It appeared they were ready to re-debut, this time with some real creative juice behind them.

And on this week's "NXT," there they were, back on the balcony.

On the one hand, it's legitimately cool that "NXT" is sporting a healthy tag division right now, and there seems to be a real interest in highlighting the tag teams again (now that the Creeds have returned, anyway). On the other hand, calling attention to how many teams there are means you're not really showcasing anyone, and it's not the ideal environment in which to introduce the repackaged version of Garza and Carrillo. So here they are, just barely squeezed into the picture, looking basically the same as they did before. Obviously I do expect them to focus in on Angel and Humberto eventually, and they did confront the tag champs backstage last week, but after literally months of set-up, their on-camera re-debut should have been so much more than this.