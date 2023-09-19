MJF Shares Thoughts On Working A Singles Match At AEW's WrestleDream

Since he transitioned from being a scumbag to "The People's Scumbag," MJF has made a lot of changes to his personality and has even started to wrestle a bit more, occasionally against his better judgment. But there's one thing about MJF that hasn't changed, and that's his respect, or lack thereof, for NJPW. On X/Twitter Tuesday, MJF responded to a tweet wondering who he could be facing at WrestleDream in Seattle in just a week and a half. If MJF had his way, he wouldn't wrestle at all on the NJPW-themed show, specifically pointing out the connection between WrestleDream and the promotion, but if he were to wrestle, it would not be in singles competition.

It's a NJPW themed show. Y'all will be lucky if I wrestle. And if I do it ain't gonna be a singles. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 19, 2023

Fortunately for MJF fans wanting to see him work the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, the AEW World Champion does have a pretty successful tag team going on right now with Adam Cole, as they currently hold the ROH Tag Team Championship. The duo don't have a shortage of challengers either, with The Kingdom, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, and The Righteous, Dutch and Vincent, both throwing their names into the hat as potential challengers over the past weekend.

Another thing that could open up MJF for more tag team matches is if he finds himself without the AEW World Title going into WrestleDream, something that is an ever-increasing possibility. MJF will put the title on the line tomorrow night at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium, near MJF's hometown of Long Island, defending against rival Samoa Joe.