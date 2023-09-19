Tony Khan Says Jade Cargill Is 'Always Welcome' In AEW

While nothing is set in stone, all indications are that Jade Cargill has wrapped up her tenure in AEW and is making the jump over to WWE. The evidence has increasingly pointed in that direction ever since reports emerged that Cargill's match with Kris Statlander on last Friday's "Rampage" would likely be her last match with the company, and have only picked up steam since, with WWE said to be working on "high-priority main roster creative" for the former TBS Champion.

Through it all, AEW has been silent on the matter, until today, when AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Cargill's future on "Superstar Crossover." After praising the recent match with Statlander, Khan answered, and while not directly confirming anything, seemed to indicate that the reports of Cargill's departure were true and that there are no hard feelings between the sides.

"As far as Jade goes, I can't really comment on that except to say that Jade's been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly [is] always welcome in AEW," Khan said. "You know, [she] could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW."

Cargill first appeared on AEW TV in November 2020 and made her in-ring debut four months later in March 2021, teaming with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match. The victory kickstarted a 60-match winning streak to begin Cargill's career, and she went on to become the first-ever TBS Champion and, to date, the longest reigning champion in AEW history, at over 500 days.

