WWE Fastlane 2023: Full & Final Card

Saturday night, WWE presents its latest premium live event, Fastlane, a show with three championship bouts, a marquee six-man tag match, and the indelible combination of Hustle, Loyalty, and YEAH!

While the main event for the show hasn't yet been announced, it would stand to reason that John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will receive that coveted place on the card. Matches involving The Bloodline tend to main event whatever show they happen to be on, Knight is one of the promotion's fastest rising stars, and Cena is Cena. The so-called "greatest of all time" ran afoul of Jimmy Uso almost immediately after returning to WWE for a run that's expected to last at least through October; he's been mixing it up with the Bloodline — sans Roman Reigns — ever since, and recently had Knight take his side after Cena's original partner, AJ Styles, was taken out.

If Cena and the Bloodline isn't the main, it will almost certainly be Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, who will meet in a Last Man Standing match with the World Heayweight Championship on the line. Rollins successfully defended against Nakamura at WWE Payback in September, but the feud continued after a post-match attack by Nakamura, who insists that he is going to take advantage of Rollins' injured back and break "The Visionary" once and for all.

Also on the card, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, a feud that began when Rhodes brought Jey to "WWE Raw," after which he refused to join the ranks of Rhea Ripley's gothed-out faction. There will be six-man tag team action as well, as the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar team with a mystery partner to take on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits as that new stable attempts to make their first mark on the WWE landscape. And after being talked into the match by the big mouth of Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley, reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defends her title in a triple threat match against former champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Fastlane will emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana this Saturday. The pre-show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock/WWE Network.