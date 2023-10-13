Why Bully Ray Says Neither WWE Nor AEW Won Tuesday's NXT Vs. Dynamite Faceoff

"WWE NXT" outdrew "AEW Dynamite" in the viewership department this past week when the two shows went head-to-head on Tuesday. But in the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, neither company emerged as a winner in this television faceoff.

"I do not believe either one of the companies won," said Ray on "Busted Open Radio." "Obviously the rating, the hard number [921,000] to [609,000] dictates that 'NXT' won. But when I sit back and I really think about these numbers without trying to dive too deep into all the minutia of it, I say to myself this, WWE loaded up this show on their own night with some of the heaviest firepower they possibly could not named The Rock or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. They loaded it."

Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the show, argued that while "NXT" won the viewership war with "Dynamite," both were fantastic pro wrestling shows. He added that he couldn't care less who the winners or losers were in the battle between the two companies.