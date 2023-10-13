WWE Announces Opponents For Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso In SmackDown Tag Title Defense

On Thursday, Cody Rhodes offered a shot at his and Jey Uso's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in an open challenge on "WWE SmackDown" tonight, and two stars answered the call earlier today. In a video posted to WWE's X page, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller not only accepted Rhodes and Jey's open challenge, but voiced their frustrations with the duo disrespecting and overlooking them.

"They act like there ain't a real team here," Theory said. "They act like there isn't a team that's undefeated."

The match was then confirmed by a graphic, with the company writing:

"IT IS OFFICIAL. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will face Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles TONIGHT on the Season Premiere of SmackDown!"

As Theory pointed out in the video, he and Waller are undefeated in televised tag team competition, having defeated LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the September 1 episode of "SmackDown" and The Brawling Brutes on September 22. Rhodes and Uso have been titleholders since dethroning The Judgment Day earlier this month at WWE Fastlane, putting an end to their 35 day reign. Prior to that, Rhodes had been responsible for bringing Jey over to the "WWE Raw" roster, making the announcement at WWE Payback last month.

"SmackDown" will also see appearances from John Cena, WWE COO Triple H, and returning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Pretty Deadly will also be colliding with The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland as Elton Prince competes in his first match since suffering a separated shoulder back in July.