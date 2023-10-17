WWE RAW 10/16/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I think I was so excited to see Rhea Ripely vs. Shayna Baszler and all the intensity that would bring that I completely forgot about the Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez five-way feud that "Raw" has going on. At risk of sounding hypocritical (since I have said that I love that more women on the main roster are getting screen time) I didn't like this. As the kids are saying now, I wish Ripley and Baszler had some more time to cook in the ring, because I was invested. It's not often that Ripley gets such a formidable challenger, and with WWE telling me weekly that Baszler was the one to retire Ronda Rousey from WWE, I expected one heck of a match.

And one heck of a match it was — for a while. It was a great slugfest (and I'm ALWAYS a big fan of Baszler's "Dragon Ball Z" inspired gear) with some spots we don't get to see too often like Ripley going up to the top rope. Baszler countering the Riptide into an arm submission was amazing, as was Ripley dead-lifting her opponent up from that submission position to slam her down to the mat.

Then, Jax barrels down to the ring to challenge Rhea. Rodriguez comes out of nowhere to try and take out Jax, then Stark comes out of nowhere, flying off the barricade. This of course led to a disqualification in Ripley and Baszler's match, which stunk. It was to be expected, since we're leading up to a crazy fatal five-way (when was the last time WWE did THAT, especially when it comes to the ladies?!) at Crown Jewel. I'm not sure why I thought the result of this match would be any different, but Ripely and Baszler did a great job convincing me things might turn out, for lack of a better word, better.

Again, I usually never complain about the women getting more time on TV, but Jax coming back into the fold and heading right for Ripley's championship just doesn't do it for me. While I like the fact they've incorporated more women into that story to make it more interesting, it often leaves things confusing and difficult to choose who to root for. Personally, I'm still rooting for Baszler, and my next choice is Stark, the two most believable women right now to take the gold from Ripley.