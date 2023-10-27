Why WWE's Booker T Thinks Impact/TNA Would Be A Good Landing Spot For CM Punk
In a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T delved into the reasons why CM Punk, who was recently seen backstage at an Impact show, might make a wise decision by joining the promotion.
"I look at it like this, if CM Punk was to go to Impact Wrestling and be a part of that crew down there, I think it's definitely something that could work. I really do, just because I think it's a lot of young guys down there — just like at AEW — that could learn and maybe look towards CM Punk for some guidance or whatever," said Booker T.
Booker T pointed out one aspect that could be the center of attention if CM Punk goes to Impact Wrestling/TNA: his in-ring work. The Hall of Famer contended that as wrestlers age, their ability to perform at their peak tends to diminish, and this might be scrutinized if Punk were to appear in Impact.
"I also think about, with CM Punk going to Impact Wrestling, unlike AEW, unlike WWE, his wrestling is going to be more spotlighted on, just because it's smaller crowds. Everything is going to be seen, you're not going to be able to hide anything in an arena like that. And one thing about getting older you're going to lose a step, that's just the way it is," said Booker T.
He added that he wouldn't want to be in such a position where his in-ring work is highlighted.
Booker T on why Punk signing with Impact would be good for pro wrestling
Booker T added that Impact Wrestling, which will be rebranded as TNA next year, would be the perfect spot for CM Punk as it will give him an opportunity to show if he has the star power to move the needle for the promotion.
"TNA would be the spot," reiterated Booker T. "If he's gonna land somewhere, TNA would be the spot because I really feel like TNA could use the rub, people's eyes will be on TNA. It would show ... you would actually get a chance to see CM Punk's star power if the needle moves for TNA. If TNA can get back in this race — 'cause right now they running third [behind WWE and AEW] — imagine if TNA numbers could start competing with AEW. Oh, man, then people gonna be saying, 'Did Tony Khan make a mistake?'"
Booker also added that Punk signing with TNA would be good for pro wrestling, as it would provide another promotion competing with WWE and AEW.
"I think it would create a buzz, as far as this war, this war is expanding. I think TNA was in that war for a long time," said Booker T. "People looked at TNA as being that second company for a long time. If they could they can get back to that point, I think it would be good for the business, more than anything."
TNA could help rebuild Punk's legacy: Booker T
Booker T believes that CM Punk still has a lot to offer the pro wrestling business, and signing with Impact Wrestling could help rebuild his legacy.
"I mean CM Punk is somebody that I still feel like has a lot of value for one of these companies out there, I really do," said the Hall of Famer. "I don't think it's about the size of the company or anything like that. I think it's about the legacy that CM Punk wants to leave in the business, more than anything."
He highlighted how CM Punk's exits from AEW and WWE weren't under good circumstances, and the former AEW World Champion may want to put a ribbon on his career in the US rather than in Japan or elsewhere. Booker T feels that Punk could "rebuild his trust with people" if he were to go to TNA and end his career there.
"CM Punk has his ways, and a lot of times from the outside looking in, he wanted it to be in his favor [in AEW]. I just say that just from what I've seen, more than anything. I don't want to sit here and bash CM Punk or anything because I'm trying to say something nice about what CM Punk has a chance to do."
Booker T added that Mark Henry had told him that CM Punk tried to help and elevate the young stars in AEW, but questioned Punk's approach and sincerity in doing so.