Why WWE's Booker T Thinks Impact/TNA Would Be A Good Landing Spot For CM Punk

In a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T delved into the reasons why CM Punk, who was recently seen backstage at an Impact show, might make a wise decision by joining the promotion.

"I look at it like this, if CM Punk was to go to Impact Wrestling and be a part of that crew down there, I think it's definitely something that could work. I really do, just because I think it's a lot of young guys down there — just like at AEW — that could learn and maybe look towards CM Punk for some guidance or whatever," said Booker T.

Booker T pointed out one aspect that could be the center of attention if CM Punk goes to Impact Wrestling/TNA: his in-ring work. The Hall of Famer contended that as wrestlers age, their ability to perform at their peak tends to diminish, and this might be scrutinized if Punk were to appear in Impact.

"I also think about, with CM Punk going to Impact Wrestling, unlike AEW, unlike WWE, his wrestling is going to be more spotlighted on, just because it's smaller crowds. Everything is going to be seen, you're not going to be able to hide anything in an arena like that. And one thing about getting older you're going to lose a step, that's just the way it is," said Booker T.

He added that he wouldn't want to be in such a position where his in-ring work is highlighted.