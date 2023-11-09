AEW Dynamite 11/08/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Ring Of Honor's overall booking and treatment on AEW television has been underwhelming and confusing from the moment Tony Khan purchased the company, and that continued Wednesday night. Samoa Joe has been one of the few stars to benefit from the ROH/AEW partnership, as his dominant run as ROH World Television Champion has allowed him to maintain his star power (and have something to brag about). His lengthy title run has showcased he is a fighting champion, which backs up all the trash that he talks.

On Wednesday, however, Joe randomly announced he was vacating the title after successfully defending it against Keith Lee. The news came out of nowhere and served as a further example of booking that just buries ROH as a company, making it look like a second-rate promotion, which is a wider problem that Khan desperately needs to address if ROH is to have any form of sustainable long-term future.

Beyond that, though, the situation was simply confusing, because it isn't as if double champions aren't a thing in this company. MJF himself is the AEW World Champion and also one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions right now, while ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston also holds two titles. Joe claimed he was dropping the belt so he could focus on becoming AEW World Champion, but even on a basic storyline level, that doesn't make sense. Joe has made it clear he is willing to offer his "friendship" to help MJF in his hour of need, and in return, he wants an AEW World Championship match. It's a key part of the story — but vacating his own title was pointless, especially since MJF hadn't offered him the world title match yet.

Had Joe decided to go on a warpath after dropping the title to demand a shot, it might have made more sense, but instead, he continued to tease the idea that he would help MJF. He popped up backstage when MJF was watching The Gunns cut a promo about him, and again at the end of the night after The Acclaimed had been attacked, so AEW hasn't given up on the original angle. But Joe vacating the TV title (ending the longest single reign in its existence, by the way) didn't work in the context of the grander storyline, and now whoever picks it up next looks second-rate. It's proving to be another example of confusing booking when trying to blend ROH on AEW television.