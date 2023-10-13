Wrestling Inc. Power Rankings 10/13/23: Rating Pro Wrestling's Top 25 Performers

Wrestling Inc. is releasing its inaugural power rankings, rating the top 25 performers in the wrestling industry on a weekly basis. It is based largely in fact, though opinions do play into them. Your opinions.

Stay with us.

We've tracked the stories you read and how many of you read them. We combined that data with some other universal wrestling metrics to inform where people sit in these rankings. In essence, you, our readers, and the wrestling fandom at large created them.

There are, of course, other components in play — also data-driven — but we're not here for an analytics class, because where's the fun in that? Rest assured, this is not a list of anyone's favorite wrestlers and the site's perceived (read: non-existent) loyalty to one promotion or the other has no role in this list's genesis.

We fully expect you to let us know what you think in the comments. Expect a few curveballs and just remember: if you disagree with any of these rankings, it's your own fault.