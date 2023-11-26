WWE Survivor Series 2023: 4 Biggest Winners & 4 Biggest Losers

CM Punk is back in WWE.

Wow!

That's a sentence many never thought they'd ever utter again, and yet here we are after the window of opportunity for this to happen was opened up by his dismissal from AEW. Punk now walks back into a company he left on such acrimonious grounds in 2014, that he has had less than pleasant things to say about in the years since, but that now affords him a last chance of sorts to correct the record on who he is as a person and as a professional wrestler.

Punk had a passion when he initially returned to wrestling in 2021, signing with AEW. For a while, things there went well — until they didn't. And so much of the narrative about CM Punk during his time in Tony Khan's promotion was written by other people — what a problem he was backstage, how unhappy he grew, etc. That fed into other problems that eventually exploded into the disastrous finish he had there, one that may turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.

Modern-day WWE may be exactly what Punk needs now that he rediscovered his love of wrestling. It provides Punk with the structure and organization that AEW certainly lacked, and, if he can navigate through some of its creative process to tell wrestling stories that are interesting to him, he should be fine. After all, he is driven and motivated to prove to others that he was never the issue he was labeled as. If he can play well with others and do good business within the WWE locker room, then everyone on this side of the equation comes out a winner.