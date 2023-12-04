AEW's Jeff Hardy Discusses Biggest Challenge He's Faced In 2023

2023 has been a rollercoaster year for Jeff Hardy, both personally and professionally. Despite the excitement of returning to AEW television in April, Hardy has expressed some frustration with the way his booking panned out in the months following. Outside of the wrestling ring, Hardy officially wrapped up with the D.U.I. case that was previously pending against him, with the judge crediting Hardy with time already served. According to Hardy, though, the biggest hurdle stemmed from a surgical procedure he underwent in March.

"My biggest challenge has been the eye surgery I had back in March with the double vision, so that's still my biggest fear," Hardy said on a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I can see where I need to see [but] the double vision's still there. For example, leaning back in the bed trying to watch TV, and even looking at the camera now, it's doubled up on me a little bit, but to the left, where it all started, it's pretty much gone. I can see where I need to [be] in the wrestling ring and I just need to do more matches, more matches like [last Wednesday on 'AEW Dynamite'] where I'm actually excited to go out there and perform. As long as we keep having nights like we had [Wednesday], man I'm super excited about the future of the Hardys, [and] doing something we've never done before."

Upon Hardy's return to AEW programming, reports noted that "The Charismatic Enigma" was still recovering from his aforementioned surgery, which rendered him unable to compete for a few weeks. Hardy finally wrestled on the May 5 episode of "AEW Rampage," taking part in The Firm Deletion match alongside Matt Hardy, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy.

