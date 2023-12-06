WWE NXT Ratings Report 12/5/2023

After an incredible run of viewership during the fall months (which seemingly helped secure the brand a new TV deal with The CW Network) ratings for "WWE NXT" have taken a downturn over the last few weeks. And the song seems to have remained the same this past Tuesday night — though there were some positives to glean from the numbers as well.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" episode drew 620,000 total viewers, as well as a 0.19 in the all too important 18-49 demographic. This continued the recent downturn for "NXT," in total viewership, with the number down 5% from last week's 659,000. In some good news, the 18-49 demo was up, with this week rising 6% from last week's 0.18.

While "NXT" didn't face any NFL or college football competition last night, unlike "WWE Raw" and "AEW Collision" days before, the show did go against quarterfinals matchups of the NBA In-Season tournament, including the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks. Nevertheless, the number is another disappointing sign that "NXT" has lost some steam, with last night's total viewership number serving as the lowest "NXT" has drawn since September, surpassing the 622,000 mark of two weeks ago.

Last night's "NXT" served as the go-home edition for the upcoming "NXT" Deadline PLE this weekend, and saw Tyler Bate and Fallon Henley win the final spots of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Another notable development Dragon Lee replaced Wes Lee as Dominik Mysterio's challenge for the "NXT" North American Championship this Saturday, with Wes Lee forced to step aside due to injury.