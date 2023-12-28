WWE NXT Ratings Report 12/26/23

While WWE has given "Raw" and "SmackDown" the week off for the holidays, putting on "Best of" shows in their place, "WWE NXT" ran as usual this Tuesday night with a whole new episode. And much like "AEW Collision" did a few days earlier, the show held up very well in the ratings.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 670K total viewers, as well as 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from the previous week, with total viewership rising 5% from 641K, while 18-49 was up 12% from 0.17. Overall viewership was the best it has been since December 12, when it drew 678K, while 18-49 was the highest since December 5, when it drew the same 0.19 rating.

The key to "NXT's" ratings were the beginning and the end of the show. QH1 opened with 683K viewers and 0.19 in 18-49 for Chase U vs. Out The Mud, while QH2 would see slight increases in total viewership, rising to 688K, while staying steady in 18-49. The show would reach its low point in 18-49 in QH's 3 and 4, drawing 0.17 for both, while total viewership would fluctuate between 655K and 664K, before dropping to a show low of 615K total viewers in QH7.

It was then that the show took off in the final segment, where the first half of the NXT Underground match between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe drew 699K and 0.23 in 18-49, the high point for both categories. The overrun proved to be even better, with the end of Dijak vs. Thorpe, and a backstage angle with Trick Williams and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov drawing a robust 734K, though 18-49 would only increase slightly to a 0.24.