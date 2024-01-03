Adam Cole To Address His Actions On AEW Dynamite: 'Give The Devil His Due'

At AEW Worlds End, wrestling fans learned that Adam Cole was the snake in the grass all along after he unveiled himself as The Devil that had been tormenting MJF these last few months. The reveal added salt to the wound for MJF, who had lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe minutes earlier, and Cole punctuated the betrayal by having his associates, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow, lay MJF to close the PPV.

Days later, Cole is ready to explain his actions. Taking to X early on Wednesday, Cole confirmed that he'd be present at tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" to reveal just why he turned on his "Brochacho." Cole did not indicate what he would say tonight, other than asking fans to "give the devil his due."

The saga of Cole and MJF began back in June when the two wrestled to a draw on "Dynamite" in a World Title Eliminator match. After that, the two would go on to form an unlikely tag team, winning the ROH Tag Team Titles at AEW All In, while continuing to wrestle for the AEW World Title, with MJF retaining the belt over Cole that same night. The two would continue to team together until Cole was injured at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September, only a week before Cole assumed the Devil persona.

Whatever Cole's explanation is tonight regarding his betrayal, a reply from MJF is not expected. The former AEW World Champion is reportedly set to take time off to heal from a torn labrum, which could keep him out several months if he opts for surgery. Playing into rumors that his contract has expired, AEW has also removed MJF from their roster page, further indicating he'll be gone for some time.