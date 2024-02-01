AEW Schedule Reportedly Changed Due To Upcoming Sporting Event

Since its launch in August 2021, "AEW Rampage" has often been taped immediately following "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday nights, with a few live episodes occurring on Fridays. During that time, not once have "Dynamite" and "Rampage" ever aired live, back to back, something that appears likely to change this March.

Taking to X Thursday morning, Andrew Zarian reported that "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will each air live on March 20. This is due to the upcoming "March Madness" NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which will begin on March 19, and will be aired across CBS and Warner Brother Discovery networks TNT, TBS, and truTV, including games that Friday on March 22, "Rampage's" usual timeslot.

The 3/20 episode of Dynamite will be followed by a live episode of Rampage due to NCAA March Madness. pic.twitter.com/qte3zjHapZ — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 1, 2024

While this is not the first time "Rampage" has been pre-empted due to sports coverage, it will be the first time it has caused the show to air on another night. Previous pre-emptions had seen "Rampage" move timeslots to earlier on Friday, including several times last year when the NHL playoffs aired on TNT. At this time, it remains unclear whether March 20 will be the only time "Rampage" will change days, or if it will do so again a week later, as the NCAA Tournament reaches the Sweet Sixteen.

The March 20 "Rampage" will be part of AEW's second tour of Canada, with both "Dynamite" and "Rampage" taking place in the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. The Canadian tour is only part of what promises to be a big March for the promotion, which kicks off the month with AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina, a show that will feature the final match in the legendary career of Sting.