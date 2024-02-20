WWE RAW 2/19/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Becky Lynch may be a mom, and Naomi and Belair may be stepmoms, but all women involved in Elimination Chamber were mothers Monday night.

Originating in the Black and Latino queer community, "mother" has been adopted by many to refer to a particularly talented or likable female celebrity, usually with an avid fanbase. Between all six participants in the women's Elimination Chamber match — Lynch, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and a returning Raquel Rodriguez — and Nia Jax, the ring was stacked with both tried and true talent, and the hottest rising Superstars. If you looked at that ring when all six woman's Elimination Chamber participants were in there, I hope you enjoy the damage to your retinas, because they were all shining stars between those ropes and with those microphones. It truly looked like a gathering of mothers, with all of their beautiful and authentic outfits—it was simply so great to see so many capable women in that ring.

When there are that many big personalities in the ring, however, people tend to get lost in the shuffle. Lynch is not the easiest person to talk over, and Jax physically dominates nearly every woman she comes across. How could you draw attention to yourself, when Belair is wearing a beautiful garment she probably made herself? The amazing thing about this segment was that nobody felt lost in that ring. Everybody was there, and they had a purpose.

Some purposes were stronger than others — I'm a particular fan of Morgan's revenge tour and Naomi's general comeback story — but everybody had a chance to shine tonight. So much star power was condensed into that ring, but they all worked together so well. Lynch's increasingly dramatic reactions to each woman showing up in quicker and quicker succession was absolutely great, Belair and Morgan's retorts towards Stratton made sense, and Jax's quick demolition of everybody involved made her look like the last person you would want to cross, despite her very slim chances of walking out of Perth with the title. Girl power, mother convention—whatever you want to call it, there is no doubt that this segment made everybody look good (even if six of them were flopped on the floor by the end of it).

Before the segment, I was skeptical of talent who would be performing in Perth on Saturday—especially Stratton, Jax, and Rodriguez. After tonight, though, I feel a lot more confident that they will be able to put on a great show that will be worth waking up in the middle of the night for, even if the results are glaringly obvious.

I would say good luck to all those involved, but I know that they will show up and show out. That's just what mothers do.

Written by Angeline Phu