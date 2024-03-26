Kenny Omega Discusses Mercedes Mone's High-Profile AEW Debut

On March 13, Boston's own Mercedes Mone made her grand entrance into the TD Garden as she officially debuted for All Elite Wrestling. Mone's move to AEW comes on the heels of her previous run in NJPW, which ended as a result of a serious, and untimely, ankle injury. Now that she's healed, though, Mone is intent on resuming her role as a history-maker under the banner of AEW. During a recent Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recounted his excitement for Mone's thunderous AEW arrival.

"We're such fans of each other," Omega said. "And of course, we've met in Tokyo, and we actually met as well in the UK. But it was a shame that I couldn't be there to greet her for her AEW debut. I wish her all the best. I think any time you get anybody new, I just hope they have a great time with the company. And I hope that they can do their absolute best and enjoy their time there."

While Omega wasn't present at Mone's debut for AEW, he was in attendance for her first appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which took place at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. A month later, Mone released some behind-the-scenes footage of her backstage meeting with Omega ahead of his match against IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at the respective NJPW event.

Following their encounter at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Omega and Mone teased the idea of teaming together in a mixed tag match sometime. Given that they are now both members of the AEW roster, this idea could potentially turn into a reality (once Omega is cleared to return to action, of course).