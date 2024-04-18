Photo: Bianca Belair Shares Backstage Pic With Fellow WWE Star Jade Cargill

After months of anticipation, Jade Cargill has finally hit the ground running in WWE following WrestleMania 40, with a singles win over Chelsea Green, and plenty of women in the locker room, from Natalya to Rhea Ripley, wanting a match against her. But Cargill's aspirations may not be in the singles division just yet, thanks to a budding partnership with one of WWE's biggest stars in Bianca Belair.

Belair herself seemed to confirm that she and Cargill may be a tag team going forward when she took to X early Thursday afternoon to post a photo of herself and Cargill backstage at "SmackDown." Belair included a brief message in the post, wondering out loud who out there could possibly stop a potential team of her and the former AEW TBS Champion.

Though the duo's sample size as a team may be small, Belair may be accurate with her assessment. In their two matches teaming together, Cargill and Belair have emerged victorious, first at WrestleMania 40, where they teamed with Naomi to defeat Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, and then again at "SmackDown" days later, where they defeated Green and Piper Niven. Belair and Cargill's victory over Green and Niven was almost as dominant as Cargill's defeat of Green days before, with the duo finishing off their opponents in under a minute and a half.

Belair and Cargill have since expressed interest in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, currently held by Asuka and Kairi. The Damage CTRL members, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, have held the championships since defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter back in January, with four successful title defenses under their belt.