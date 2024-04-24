Swerve Strickland Responds To WWE Star Grayon Waller's Dig At AEW

Ever since CM Punk's appearance on "The MMA Hour" weeks ago, the war of words between WWE and AEW has seemingly escalated. AEW would respond to Punk's remarks with Adam Copeland cutting a pro-AEW promo days later, as well as airing footage from Punk's altercation with Jack Perry at All In last year. Meanwhile, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared to take shots against Will Ospreay during WrestleMania weekend, prompting Ospreay to respond.

The most recent shot came from WWE's Grayson Waller, who appeared on News4Jax's "Going Ringside" segment recently and declared would be bringing "good wrestling" back to Jacksonville, Florida, the city AEW calls home. Those remarks got back to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland when Strickland himself sat down with "Going Ringside" this week to promote AEW's return to Jacksonville, with episodes of "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision" set to tape on Wednesday and Saturday.

"Obviously [that was a dig] and I love the subtleties," Strickland said. "And this person that said that, congratulations on their championship gold. Amazing. You were awesome when you were watching me in the seats when I was being a champion over where you were as well. So, happy to see where you've progressed too. But let's be real, we [AEW] are the best wrestling. Not just in Jacksonville but anywhere on the globe. In the world, and I stand on business on that."

Strickland will have his chance tonight to prove his statement correct, as he makes his first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship by facing Ring of Honor Television Champion Kyle Fletcher. The AEW World Title will not be on the line, with Fletcher and Strickland instead facing off in an Eliminator Match, with Fletcher receiving an AEW Championship match should he emerge victorious.

