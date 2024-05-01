Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Status Heading Into Wednesday's Dynamite Return

After missing the last four months while he heals from diverticulitis, AEW's Kenny Omega is finally set to return to the promotion tonight on "AEW Dynamite." Fans have plenty of questions regarding Omega's return, including whether he has fully recovered and will be returning to the ring, whether he will be coming in as Tony Khan's proxy following the AEW owner being attacked by The Elite last week, or whether this is just a one-off appearance.

One thing that appears clear is that Omega's in-ring return is likely still a ways off. Fightful Select reports that, at last word, Omega's recovery from diverticulitis is still ongoing, and he is not expected to be ready to compete any time soon. Omega himself has been open about his struggles to come back from the ailment, which could've been life-threatening, and has hinted he still may require surgery.

As for whether Omega will be returning to AEW full-time, even in a non-wrestling role, that remains unknown, though his return to "Dynamite" tonight was largely to help increase ticket sales in his negative Winnipeg. It was noted that Omega had previously returned to AEW to work in a backstage role while recovering from injuries in 2022, only for him to quickly return home, as he felt it was hindering his recovery time.

Though unconfirmed, it is expected that Omega will be part of the next chapter of the current storyline involving Elite members The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada and that Omega will address both the stable's actions last week and his status within the group. A founding member of The Elite back in 2016, Omega was fired by The Bucks back in March, with the AEW EVPs and AEW World Tag Team Champions citing Omega's prolonged absence as the reason.