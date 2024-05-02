Two WWE Megastars Reportedly In France For Backlash 2024

It's been nearly a month since WrestleMania 40, and WWE is ready to hold another PLE, with the 2024 edition of Backlash set to take place this Saturday in Lyon, France. While the show will feature two big championship matches, with Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest defending their Undisputed WWE Universal and WWE World Heavyweight Championships against AJ Styles and Jey Uso respectively, it appears WWE may be adding a little more "oomph" to the proceedings in the form of two surprise guests.

Advertisement

PWInsider Elite reports that top stars John Cena and Charlotte Flair have been spotted in France ahead of Backlash. While there is no confirmation that either will be appearing on the PLE Saturday, Cena and Flair's presence in France suggests the two are likely to be involved with the event in some form.

A Cena appearance would be par the course for the 16-time World Champion, who has made it a habit of making surprise cameos at WWE's international events, including unexpectedly showing up at WWE Money in the Bank in the UK last July. Cena was most recently seen last month at WrestleMania, when he came to the aid of Rhodes during his match with Roman Reigns, ultimately helping Rhodes thwart the Bloodline to defeat Reigns and capture the Undisputed Universal Title.

Advertisement

As for Flair, a Backlash appearance would be her first time in a WWE ring since December, when she suffered a knee injury during a match with Asuka. Though originally expected to be out at least nine months, Flair has rehabbed aggressively since having surgery in early January and has remarked in the past that she was "ahead of schedule" regarding her recovery time.