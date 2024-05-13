Dave Meltzer Discusses AEW Grudge Match Teased On Collision

Bryan Danielson is in the final stretch of his full-time wrestling career, and he's leaving no stone unturned, from battling Will Ospreay in a classic at AEW Dynasty to signing up for Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing, where he'll defend AEW's honor alongside Eddie Kingston and FTR against The Elite. And if some hints from Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" are to be taken seriously, there may be a direction for Danielson regarding AEW All In at Wembley Stadium later this summer.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted how "Collision" lead announcer Tony Schiavone spent Saturday's show openly suggesting the idea of his broadcast partner, Nigel McGuinness, facing Danielson at Wembley Stadium. It was so strong that Meltzer believed it signaled McGuinness would be coming out of retirement to face Danielson, though neither he nor co-host Bryan Alvarez confirmed the match was on the books.

Since joining AEW/Ring of Honor in the spring of 2023, McGuinness has expressed hostility towards Danielson while at the commentary desk, openly rooting against "The American Dragon" during his matches. The history between the two goes back to mid-2000s, where Danielson and McGuinness wrestled each other more than two dozen times, with some of their encounters in Ring of Honor going on to be considered the greatest matches in the promotion's history.

Some believed that McGuinness and Danielson were slated to wrestle at All In last year before Danielson was forced to miss the event due to injury, with McGuinness later joking that Danielson was "scared" to face him. Reports later suggested, however, that Danielson was being considered to face Kenny Omega, in rematch from their "AEW Grand Slam" match in September 2021. Should McGuinness come out of retirement to face Danielson, it would be his first match December 2011.