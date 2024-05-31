Booker T Was 'Caught Off Guard' By This Star Showing Up On WWE NXT

Much like the viewers at home, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T was genuinely surprised by the appearances of TNA Knockouts Champions Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page on this week's episode of "NXT." On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker noted that the arrival of Page was particularly shocking, given the somewhat uncertainty surrounding his reported exit from All Elite Wrestling.

"It caught me off guard," Booker said. "I'm sitting at the table, and the next thing you know, Ethan Page hit the ring. His face appears, and we see who it is. I'm gonna tell you right now, I didn't know Ethan Page was going to be there until it actually happened. That's what was really cool about it. We were talking about it, [there were] no leaks or anything like that. I didn't even know Ethan Page was available. I thought he still worked for AEW ... It was actually something that I haven't seen in wrestling in a long time, as far as the boys being surprised, like 'What the hell's going on here?' So that was a great moment."

In an effort to keep Page's "NXT" debut a true secret, "NXT" booker Shawn Michaels reportedly stood in for Page during rehearsals for the respective segment. Furthermore, backstage access was scaled down while Page, along with Grace, hid in the building. Earlier that day, Page and Grace notably participated in a workout session, hosted in a closed garage, with fellow wrestler Cezar Bononi.

Following his appearance on "NXT," reports indicated that Page had inked a deal with WWE. Page, however, has since denied those reports.

