WWE NXT Battleground 2024 : 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

For all the excitement across the wrestling world since TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace showed up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, indicating a partnership between TNA and WWE, even though it was probably unreasonable to expect much in the way of deeper TNA involvement at Battleground tonight, I think it's fair to say that a decent amount of people expected at least a tease of another Knockout, or TNA World Champion Moose, or the internet's new darling Joe Hendry. But what we ended up getting was ... Dana Brooke?

Look, I'm not here to be mean, and I know that the former Brooke/now TNA's Ash By Elegance took all kinds of abuse and bad vibes during her WWE run. I never even had anything against her then, not even during the 24/7 Championship nonsense, and I was excited to see her get some new life following her WWE release. But if we're going to bring anyone else in during the first sort of, kind of WWE/TNA hybrid experience, THAT'S who we go with? I mean, even Vic Joseph's way of explaining/reminding us who it was thwarting Tatum Paxley's attempt to steal Grace's title was awkward as f***. "That's Dana ... I mean, TNA wrestler Ash By Elegance!" Huh?

Worst of all, the crowd didn't care at all, which, maybe that would have been different if this had taken place in Orlando and not Las Vegas (but I doubt it). And overall, it contributed to the flat ending of an otherwise phenomenal NXT Women's Championship match. Of course, I know what they're doing. We'll surely see Paxley, Grace, By Elegance (WTF did I just write?), and maybe even Perez mix it up come Tuesday, or at a TNA show soon enough, but have we already broken the space-time continuum with Dana By Brookegance here? Could we not have picked someone else from over there instead of a WWE rehash? At least that would buy some time, if we're really gonna do this thing all the way, before it has to be figured out how to deal with a Dolph Nemeth, a Brian Hawkins, a Steph De Pirotta, or a Mustafa Ali (okay, that one's easy).

All in all, this match was beyond great, so plenty can be forgiven. But the surprise return(ish) of Ash ... Brooke ... whoever ... fell flat, and that sparks some suspicion as to how well this cross-promotional endeavor may fare in the long run.

Written by Jon Joran