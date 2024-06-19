WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/17/24

WWE returned to the United States following their recent trip to Glasgow, Scotland for the Clash at the Castle event, and some stars might have wished they stayed in Europe given what The Wyatt Sicks did upon their arrival at the end of the June 17 edition of "WWE Raw." With the company now firmly on the road to Money in the Back in Toronto, how many fans tuned in to watch the show live.

According to Wrestlenomics, the June 17 edition of "WWE Raw," averaged a total viewership of 1,747,000 viewers, marking a 9% increase from the 1,609,000 the show earned the previous week. There was also an increase in the key 18-49 demographic number too, as the show earned a 0.55 number, up 10% from the 0.50 the June 10 edition of the show garnered.

Many fans feared that despite coming off a Premium Live Event that usually drives the viewership up, "WWE Raw" wouldn't fair well against game five of the NBA finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. The June 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and the June 14 edition of "WWE Smackdown" both saw dips in viewership going head-to-head with the NBA, but despite the final game in the series between the Celtics and the Mavericks earning 12,224,000 viewers and a 3.65 number in the 18-49 demo, "WWE Raw" increased in viewership, and was number one in the 18-49 demo out of all shows on cable.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show also got to see the return of Seth Rollins as he challenged Damian Priest to a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre 'quit' the company following the events of Clash at the Castle, and both Jey Uso and IYO Sky qualify for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches.