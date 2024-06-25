WWE RAW 6/24/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I didn't hate that the World Tag Team Championship changed hands on "Raw" this week (frankly, I thought Awesome Truth had run its course with them weeks ago after a feel-good WrestleMania 40 moment), I really did not enjoy the set-up to the match. I'm getting tired of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan doing whatever she's doing with Judgment Day, which I'm sure will be mentioned again in this exact article, and her using the funny, adorable, always quirky R-Truth to gain clout with the faction just wasn't for me.

Morgan ran into Truth backstage after hugging Mysterio and telling him he was her hero for saving her from Mysterio's "deadbeat dad" who ran down to help Zelina Vega during a previous segment where the two women faced off in the ring. Truth being his usual self, he called Mysterio "Tom and Nick," which, I will admit, will never not be funny to me. He said he always had a soft spot for "Tom and Nick," and that it would be nice to do something for a "hero like that." Morgan agreed, and gently coerced Truth to asking "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to give Mysterio's Judgment Day buddies, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, a shot at the tag team championships. I honestly felt a little bad for Truth here, and WWE's writing made it even worse when they had him not even realize he was talking to Morgan, but rather thinking he had seen former partner in crime, Carmella.

Truth had his cute moments, especially still holding a grudge against McDonagh, even going as far as to say he has a "freakishly large head." I laughed, but I still felt bad. I don't like Morgan getting involved with all this Judgment Day stuff, but this, to me, was pretty bad and cringey. And now she's even able to ask for matches from Pearce and have others do the same for her? I just don't like what that says moving forward.

Also – this match took The Miz off commentary, leaving Michael Cole to himself, as Pat McAfee wasn't on the show Monday night, despite it being in Indianapolis, and McAfee seemingly having something going on with the Wyatt Sicks. Miz completely left the commentary desk to try to get to Pearce before Truth did, which obviously didn't do any good. While I like Cole a lot, I don't like one-man commentary, so the entire setup for this one match had EVERYTHING thrown off for me for a good portion of the night.

Overall, I don't like Morgan using others, like babyfaces like Truth, to get what she wants with Mysterio and Judgment Day. I personally am so ready for Rhea Ripley to get back and kick her head in, especially now that she's causing matches to be set up in pretty lame ways. I'm glad McDonagh and Balor have the tag gold again, but now, I'm worried for the setups to other matches moving forward with Morgan and Judgment Day.

Written by Daisy Ruth