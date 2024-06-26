WWE Star Lola Vice Exchanges Pleasantries With NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez

Since winning back the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver this past April, Roxanne Perez has been on a roll, notching eight successful defenses against the likes of former champion Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, Chelsea Green, Thea Hail, Natalya, Karmen Petrovic, Lash Legend, and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. But Perez may be facing her toughest challenge yet from Lola Vice, who is looking to not only match Perez in the ring, but best her mentally as well.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Vice posted a photo of herself with Perez's NXT Women's Championship belt, which she stole from Perez on last night's episode of "NXT." Vice declared that the championship looked much better on her than Perez, prompting the champion to angrily respond only twenty minutes later, stating that the photos would be the closest Perez was ever going to get to being champion.

Those pics are the closest you're gonna get to it pendeja https://t.co/gvVuUoETHA — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) June 26, 2024

The issues between Vice and Perez began two weeks ago, after the two fought off The Meta Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, with Vice eyeballing Perez's title afterward. A week later, the duo teamed together in a three way tag match, defeating Legend and Jackson and Jacey Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, only for Perez to hit Vice with a backfist after the match when she once again caught Vice staring at the belt.

As successful as Perez has been over the past few months, Vice has been on a bit of a hot streak herself. The former Bellator fighter has won eight of her last ten matches between "NXT" TV and live events, including impressive NXT Underground wins over Natalya on April 30, and Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground.