WWE NXT Heatwave 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I will be among the first to admit that I really enjoyed the in-ring aspect of the NXT Tag Team Championship match that pit the champions, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. It was a wonderfully enjoyable match, and I feel as though I haven't said that about Chase U in awhile, even though I love their gimmick overall. I love Axiom and Frazer as a tag team, their super speediness and high-flying action that is constantly bumped up to an 11 just works for me, but, WWE has decided to put a lot of dissension in their storyline as champions and as a team, so of course, we all know they're going to break up. So, why wasn't that tonight? I flipped the Heatwave preshow on as I was working on other things this evening, and they played up the fact that Frazer was "late" to getting to the arena, and Axiom was getting prepared to defend the championships by himself. This plays further in to the story "NXT" has been telling, where Frazer seems to be more concerned with other things, such as a Heritage Cup match against Tony D'Angelo and a WWE Speed match on X. Axiom was getting more and more frustrated with him.

Sunday night, with Frazer not showing up until the last possible second before the show started, then asking his partner "what the game plan was" was nothing compared to Frazer hitting Axiom numerous times, albeit accidentally, during the match. I know if I was Axiom at that point and I was already upset with my tag team partner, I wouldn't have taken that as likely. How many times have we seen tag partners get in each others faces during matches when that happens? All the time. So, again, I ask, why not here? I think a better story to tell with all the dissension between the pair of late would be for Axiom to get wildly upset at Frazer, as he already appears to be at his breaking point, and his frustration cost them the championships. I'm not sure there's a better tag team in "NXT" right now that are set for a tag team championship run like Chase and Hudson.

At this point of the night, I was convinced the tag team championships were the only titles that were going to change hands at Heatwave. When they didn't, I thought we were going to go the whole night without a title change, which in my humble opinion, was going to really suck, even though plenty of matches, such as Roxanne Perez versus Lola Vice, were incredible. I can't help it, I expect titles to change hands during premium live events, and the Axiom and Frazer storyline was ripe for them to drop the titles. This of course will lead into the team having further problems on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," but we were doing a whole special premium live event here that would have been a much better place for them to drop the tag team gold, then officially break up or start a feud between the pair on Tuesday. Now, we have to wait even longer for them to lose the titles and move forward in the story. With The Great American Bash being announced for just a Tuesday special of "NXT" tonight and there seemingly not being another "NXT" premium live event during SummerSlam weekend, I think WWE dropped the ball with not crowning new tag team champions here tonight.

Written by Daisy Ruth