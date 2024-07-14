FTR Return To AEW TV, Fight Off Don Callis Family On Collision

When Dax Harwood announced that two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR would be off TV "for a while" back in June, few expected that they would be back on TV only a month later. Yet on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," FTR returned, storming the ring to fight off the remnants of the Don Callis Family.

"Collision" opened with a match between the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington. After Takeshita won, Callis (who had been on commentary) hit the ring and offered Billington a spot in the Family. Billington refused, then put his hands on Callis, which led to Takeshita attacking him from behind. Callis briefly joined Takeshita in stomping the prone Billington before waving toward the back, summoning fellow Family member Kyle Fletcher. As Takeshita and Fletcher continued the beatdown, FTR's music hit, and Harwood and Cash Wheeler ran down to the ring to make the save for Billington.

On June 10, Harwood claimed he had suffered a severe hematoma on his lower back at AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view in April, a condition he didn't fully disclose to the promotion's medical staff, which led to things worsening. There was also a report that Harwood suffered a concussion in the Dynasty match, as well. With Harwood apparently ready to return, Saturday's segment presumably set up a feud between FTR and the team of Takeshita and Fletcher, who are currently the last two members of the faction left standing. Powerhouse Hobbs and Trent Beretta are dealing with injuries, Sammy Guevara had turned babyface on the Family before his recent suspension, and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay left the Family of his own accord, with Callis' blessing, earlier this month.

