Konnan Explains Why Former AEW Stars Are Better Off In WWE NXT

From Jade Cargill and Ethan Page to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, there's been a significant uptick in ex-AEW stars jumping ship to WWE. In a recent episode of "Wise Choices," Eric Bischoff invited lucha libre promoter and former WCW icon Konnan to discuss the AEW-to-WWE path, and how it may be beneficial for certain talent who find themselves out of work with the Jacksonville-based company.

Advertisement

"Here's the facts," Konnan said. "Brian Pillman Jr. was treated like a j-bro, okay? I remember, in his own city, he got f***ing dissed. I go, "Really? That's a real smart way to get this guy over." He was just basically dissed. Look how he's doing in 'NXT' ... they make him look like a star. They feature him, they give him a lot of promo time."

Pillman Jr., currently going by the ring name Lexis King, joined "WWE NXT" last August after departing AEW earlier in the summer. According to Konnan, King isn't the only former AEW talent whose career benefited from a jump to WWE. Konnan also cited Shawn Spears, who was recently seen in a tag team match with Trick Williams, viral TNA wrestler Joe Hendry, who has been among the TNA talent featured in their crosspromotional arrangement with "NXT," and new NXT Champion Ethan Page — who Konnan specifically cited as a homegrown AEW talent who found more success in WWE.

Advertisement

"And then [AEW] had Dragon Lee ... they just jobbed him out...so he went to [WWE], and now he's in the LWO with Rey Mysterio, right?" Konnan continued. "Look at Jade Cargill, bro. Phenomenal talent. They didn't know what to do with her. She left."

"Everybody that's been picked up by WWE from AEW, it's going way better than it was in AEW," Konnan concluded.