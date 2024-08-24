WWE SmackDown 8/23/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Back when I was cheering hard for Cody Rhodes to "finish the story" around WrestleMania 40, I never thought I'd be sitting here wishing to see Roman Reigns on my television. But, wow, do I miss Reigns as the Tribal Chief on "SmackDown," because Solo Sikoa just isn't cutting it for me. I went into this week's show fully expecting to simply hate the fact Reigns had been pulled, because I really think he needs to get back on the microphone. I'm dying for Reigns to absolutely eviscerate Sikoa on the mic, and the fact he was laid out by the Bloodline last week makes me need that even more for this story. Right now, Reigns looks pretty weak (and also without any friends), but maybe the powers that be within WWE realize how weak Sikoa is on the mic, and that's why they're keeping Reigns away from speaking right now? To continue to build Sikoa up to maybe one day be a believable Tribal Chief? Outside of Reigns more than likely working on a lighter schedule, the fact he would tear apart his cousin in a promo is my only guess as to why he's not around and running his mouth. My second guess would be the fact that they're dragging this out until Survivor Series: War Games, which is still pretty far out, and the fact we've been dealing with the Bloodline saga for four-ish years now makes it feel like an even longer wait.

Advertisement

Sikoa's promo fell pretty flat. As I was sitting here transcribing it as fast as I could while he was talking live, he stumbled over his words a few times, and a few bits didn't make sense. I don't fault Sikoa as a person here, of course, but I think with as good as Reigns was as the Tribal Chief and how he spoke in promos makes it more glaringly obvious the skills and charisma that Sikoa lacks, especially because he spent his entire time in the Bloodline with Reigns as the "Head of the Table" as a silent enforcer, given no promo time to even begin to hone his skills before getting thrust into a larger role like this. When Sikoa, possibly out of nerves, again, I don't fault the guy, said, "I am going to bring back the Undisputed title back to my family and I am going to bring back that title to me," I just had to chuckle a bit. Reigns is so eloquent, and don't even get me started about how Paul Heyman speaks and his own acting abilities, that this just makes Sikoa seem not believable as Tribal Chief. Reigns needs to not just come back to put a hurting on the Bloodline physically, he needs a microphone in hand, Heyman with him or not, to knock them down a peg or to, simply with his words.

Advertisement

Written by Daisy Ruth