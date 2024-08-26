Tony Khan Says AEW Collision Environment Is 'Easier' Than A Year Ago, Doesn't Say Why

"AEW Collision" has been in existence for well over a year now, and things are very different in the promotion than they were when the show first debuted. While offering some details on the company's creative process during yesterday's media scrum after AEW All In, Khan shared his thoughts on some of the changes without getting too specific.

"I frankly think it's an easier environment backstage at 'Collision' than it was a year ago to do things," Khan said. "I think [there's an] easier flow between the two shows than [there] was a year ago. I think the locker room is in a much better place than it was a year ago, as evidenced by when we came up here versus what happened here a year ago."

Khan is clearly referring to CM Punk without mentioning the WWE star by name. Punk was closely associated with the Saturday night show during his final few months with AEW, making his return on the debut episode of "Collision" and often appearing there rather than "AEW Dynamite."

At the time, it was reported that talent who didn't get along with Punk were largely kept off "Collision," but that didn't stop conflict from breaking out. There were reports that Punk had issues with Ryan Nemeth, as well as others stating that talent had been sent home from "Collision" in order to make things smoother for Punk.

