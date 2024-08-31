WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Full & Final Card

WWE is holding its first-ever premium live event in Germany, as the company brings Bash in Berlin to the Uber Arena on Saturday. The card is stacked with title matches, as well as WWE's biggest blood feud in recent memory, and the German crowd is going to be raucous, if Friday's "WWE SmackDown" is any indication. There are five matches on the card: three of them for championships, one for bragging rights in a messy love triangle, and another a straight up brawl of a Strap Match in a feud that has broken down into a battle over a bracelet.

Advertisement

That feud of course is between none other than CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has been running his mouth and posting about Punk on social media for months following Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023, and his subsequent injury in the Royal Rumble. The two faced each other at SummerSlam in early August, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee, and McIntyre came out on top. Instead of resolving the feud and giving Punk back the bracelet bearing the names of his wife and dog, McIntyre kept the trinket, leading to Punk beating the former World Heavyweight Champion with a belt and inspiring the Strap Match for Bash in Berlin.

The World Heavyweight Championship is also on the line, as GUNTHER takes on Randy Orton near the former's home country of Austria. The two have faced off numerous times in the ring leading up to the match, which was inspired by GUNTHER beating Orton in the King of the Ring final, though Orton's shoulders were not down. GUNTHER is looking to avoid another RKO from outta nowhere to hold on to his championship.

Advertisement